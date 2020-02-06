Snake Eyes shows us the first image of its protagonist

Share it:

The actor Henry Golding, protagonist of Snake eyes, has shared the first image of his character in this spinoff as a prequel to G.I. Joe, thus unveiling a very different aspect than we remember from other appearances of the deadly ninja in the cinema.

"How is my birthday and I play Snake Eyes … Here you have a first look", is what Golding wrote on his Instagram profile by sharing this black and white photo that you see above.

The image seems to show the character in full training and on the way to the temple. The production moved from Vancouver to Japan last month, so we are probably seeing a brief glimpse of a scene in which Snake Eyes begins training to become a member of the Arashikage Clan.

The photo is also interesting because it allows us to see the character without a mask even from the back. This is an important difference from the G.I. Joe where we never saw his face. The actor himself recently confirmed that we will see the face of the character in this prequel and clarified that it is an essential moment for spectators to connect with him.

"Snake Eyes has always been seen as a weapon, practically an inanimate object. But when you look at someone's eyes you can see their past, their future, the personality behind them".

Snake Eyes is directed by Robert Schwentke. The cast includes Andrew Koji as his cobra nemesis, Storm Shadow, Iko Uwais as Hard Master, Úrsula Corberó as Baroness and Samara Weaving as Scarlett.

The movie will hit theaters on October 23 this year.