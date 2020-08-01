Smallville, the trailer for the sex scandal series involving Allison Mack

Share it:

The creators of the doc The Great Hack worked on a series titled The Vow, which delves into the sex scandal involving Smallville star Allison Mack. Jehane Noujaim and Karim Amer move from the Cambridge Analytica data-driven scandal to allegations of sexual abuse against NXIVM leaders. Here is the trailer.

The founder of the sect, Keith Raniere, was found guilty of sex trafficking and racket charges in connection with his management of a secret sect that publicly promoted himself as a self-supporting organization.

Allison Mack, known for the role of Chloe Sullivan in the Smallville TV series, was among the most prominent members within Raniere's sect and inner circle, and pleaded guilty to the charges last year.

The Vow delves into the allegations of sexual abuse that surfaced against NXIVM since Raniere, Mack and many of their followers were arrested in 2018. The trailer anticipates the method by which people looking for self-improvement claim to have been manipulated to sign a 'vow of obedience' for life with Raniere, which included serving him and his inner circle as sex slaves.

Pleading guilty before the judge, Allison Mack said she accepted "full responsibility for her conduct".

"I am very sorry for my role in this case. I am very sorry for my family and for the good people I hurt because of my wrong adherence to Keith Raniere's teachings" the actress declared at the time. Keith Raniere has been found guilty but is still awaiting a final sentence. A chilling conversation between Raniere and Allison Mack was made public last year.