Smallville, the time Mr. Fantastic made fun of the series with Tom Welling

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

That between Marvel and A.D a strong rivalry is not new: the two groups have always catalyzed almost all of the attention of comic readers from all over the world and, more than once, they have been verbally given a good reason. A rather famous case, for example, concerns Smallville and the Fantastic 4.

The crime dates back to an issue of The Punisher in 2002, the year in which, as you well remember, the series on the adventures of Superman Tom Welling it lived its period of maximum popularity among fans of DC heroes and beyond.

The question consists of a sentence uttered by Reed RichardsIn fact, in the comic we see our Mr. Fantastic trying to send Frank Castle back in time, worrying about the actual success of the mission due to the fragility of the theories on which trips of this type are based.

Once Frank has been launched in the direction of 1929, we therefore see Nick Fury asking Richards if he remembers ever making a mistake in his life. The answer? "I once thought Smallville could become a better show": need to add more?

Justin Hartley recently returned to talk about his character in Smallville; Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbauminstead, they want an animated revival of Smallville.