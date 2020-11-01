Smallville, Alaina Huffman recalls when Allison Mack tried to recruit her into the NXIVM cult

While HBO will air The Vow the TV series dedicated to the sex scandal involving the NXIVM cult and one of its high-ranking members, Smallville star Allison Mack, Alaina Huffman, Mack’s costar on The CW series, remembers when her colleague tried to persuade her to join the group.

“She was a young woman at the time of Smallville, 27, 28, a couple of years younger than me. She looked so promising, really cool, a lively and independent woman“says the actress of Smallville and Supernatural to Page Six, returning again to the disturbing story that starred Allison Mack.

“He invited me several times to events which, for one reason or another, I never went to. Maybe because I was married, I had kids, something that kept me more grounded, but I can understand the appeal“she continues, then recalling how it was known at the time that the girl was a regular frequenter of a” self-improvement group “, and how she was planning to move full-time to Albany, where their headquarters was located”She was really convinced of this choice“he explains.

But Mack wasn’t Huffman’s only colleague who tried to bring her into the ranks of the cult: Bonnie Piesse, interpreter of the character of Beru Lars in two of the prequel episodes of Star Wars, Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, had in fact told her about the group “We went to dinner one night, and she said, ‘Oh, you definitely need to come [all’incontro di questo gruppo]’and I said’ Ah, Ally told me about it ‘“.

Today Allison Mack he is awaiting the outcome of the sentence that has already sentenced Keith Raniere, the cult leader, to 120 years in prison for sex trafficking and other crimes.