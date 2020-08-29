SmackDown: exclusive interview with Jeff Hardy, WWE champion

Share it:

On the occasion of the upcoming evening of SmackDown, broadcast on the night of August 28 on Ddplay Plus simultaneously with the United States and with original commentary before landing in Italian on Tuesday 1 September on Dmax, WWE has given us an interesting Italian exclusive chat with Jeff Hardy, colorful and acclaimed champion of professional wrestling competition. Current holder of theIntercontinental Championship, now in its fifth reign, and multiple award-winning winner of a plethora of Championships under the brand of WWE, fresh from the incredible victory against AJ Styles which earned him the title of the Intercontinental, Jeff told our microphones about his dreams, passions and the future of pro wrestling. Before starting, in case you haven’t read them yet, we also offer our interview with Adam Cole and our wonderful chat with Triple H, a real living legend of the sector.

Face to face with Jeff Hardy

Everyeye.it: Hi Jeff! Nice to meet you. You recently won the Intercontinental title by defeating Aj Styles, how did you feel about regaining a belt?

Jeff Hardy: Hi, the pleasure is all mine! Well, I feel extremely lucky to still be alive and well and still able to do the job I love, which is professional wrestling! And yes, to think that now I am speaking as an intercontinental champion is really surreal for me! But it also gives me a lot of confidence about my career and the possibilities that will come before me. I am really excited and ready for anything.

Everyeye.it: The meeting took place at the debut of WWE Thunderdome, can you tell us what it’s like to fight in this new context?

Jeff Hardy: it’s a truly dreamlike sensation, entering such a context and on a stage like that is nothing short of incredible and surreal. I am also referring to the current situation we are experiencing, given that we must also comply with precise safety rules. It was nice to be back in the center of the stage. I believe it is the next step towards a return to normal, with the hope of being submerged again by the adrenaline of the crowds and the live audience. I believe that the guidelines adopted so far really represent the right direction in which to move, despite a really strange future.

Everyeye.it: Before coming to face Aj Styles, there was a feud with Sheamus and in the storyline there were references to your personal demons. Was it more of a difficulty or a spur?

Jeff Hardy: I have to say, for me it was nothing short of … therapeutic. Especially because of the way the match was built, because of its more cinematic direction, you know, that kind of meeting. It is quite a different thing than a normal match in the ring. It’s not what we normally do, you know, especially with narratives like that, where there are issues like alcoholism in between. But a meeting like this allowed me to gain more confidence and strength, it was a bit the culmination of a journey that lasted a week, and I must say that I am very proud of myself and of the result I have achieved. Especially because I won against Sheamus, putting an end to that feud. It was a very positive storyline, I think I made it.

Everyeye.it: One of your features is the use of different facepaint each time. Where do you find inspiration? Is painting a hobby even outside of wrestling?

Jeff Hardy: Oh yes. Painting is a passion that I have had since I was a child and the fact of being able to use it still today, at this age, and even in wrestling, to give an extra touch to my figure, makes me really happy and amuses me. I grew up idolizing Ultimate Warrior and his style, and imitating him was pretty much my dream since I was a kid.

I consider my face as if it were my personal canvas, and thanks to my works and my creativity I can create a sort of personalized “gallery”! So yes, it is a passion that I love. I do a job that allows me to be myself and to express my creativity, and above all it makes me feel good about myself.

Everyeye.it: What do you think are the biggest differences between current wrestling and Attitude era wrestling, feuds against Dudley Boyz and Edge and Christian?

Jeff Hardy: I think the point is to fix the differences between two completely different styles, a wrestling that is more colorful today and that, precisely, of the Attitude Era. Today’s wrestling is defined as a PG-Era wrestling, and it is a wrestling as you know much more accommodating, it is a product that is designed for an audience of families or very young people. History has given us incredible matches with The Rock and Steve Austin and Triple H, for example. Names that today are very much involved, however, in the creative direction of events.

But, in fact, the substantial difference is that wrestling has become a product within everyone’s reach, and I think it’s really cool because it allows us to get closer to a younger audience than before.

Everyeye.it: What is your favorite meeting or feud of your career? And the most extreme commercial you have been the protagonist of?

Jeff Hardy: Well, I would definitely say meeting Randy Orton in 2008, with that 30+ foot jump everyone will remember. I remember that I was terrified that night, but you know, it’s one of those things that in the career of a wrestler you have to know how to deal with. And it was one of those events, I believe, that helped to increase my fame. And then I remember another fight, the one against Edge in Extreme Rules in 2009. It was absolutely one of my favorites.

Everyeye.it: Who would you like to challenge in the future, between the main roster and Nxt?

Jeff Hardy: The beauty of professional wrestling is that, in the end, anything is really possible. For example, I have a suggestion called Bray Waytt. But also Roman Reigns. I’ve always wanted to work with him, also because I have a specific storyline in my head that I developed years ago, an alter ego named Willow, when we entered this business, which I would very much like to realize. As I said, anything is possible in pro wrestling!