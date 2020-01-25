Sly Cooper 5 appears in the list of two retailers: will it arrive on PS5?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It's only been a month since we talked about Sanzaru Games' willingness to develop a new episode of the Sly Cooper saga. Unlike Spyro, Crash, Ratchet and Clank, the raccoon and its gang of thieves never made it to PlayStation 4, neither with a remaster / remake, nor with a brand new chapter.

The guys from Sanzaru Games, who in 2011 collected the legacy of Sucker Punch by taking care of the remastering of the original trilogy, and then dedicated themselves to a brand new adventure – Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time – never gave up, and on more than one occasion they said they were ready to go back to work on the saga. It is possible that something is really boiling in the pot, because in the past few hours Sly Cooper 5 has appeared in the lists of two different online retailers, or InstantGaming and Press-Start, complete with launch window set for 2020.

The game in question was never officially announced by Sony, but the fact that it popped up a few weeks after the official reveal of PlayStation 5, which according to increasingly insistent rumors would be expected in February, is undoubtedly suspicious. What Sony is thinking of Sly Cooper 5 as PS5 launch title? In this case, the announcement could take place during the reveal event.

The hypothesis does not seem so remote: Sly, despite the years of absence, continues to occupy a special place in the hearts of longtime PlayStation players, and could certainly represent a perfect mascot to accompany the launch of the next console. Jan, scheduled for Christmas 2020. What do you think?