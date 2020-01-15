Slipknot vocalist will direct a horror movie with Tom Savini

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Corey Taylor, vocalist of the reputed alternative metal group Slipknot, is fulfilling his goal of directing the horror film he wrote a while ago and now will try to move forward with the help of a great veteran of the genre such as Tom Savini.

Savini has experience as an actor in many of the great horror classics on the big screen, but he also specializes in makeup and prostheses so he doesn't have to resort to computer-generated effects, so Taylor's project could have viscera and infernal aberrations of the old school.

No details about the argument or similar information about this project are known. What can be determined is that now that they have sasaplanded a collaboration with Tom Savini Studios there is much more chance of it coming to light than when it was simply a script in a Taylor drawer.

Jason Baker, second in command of Savini's studies, declared that Taylor's script is "a crazy whore"and confirmed the collaboration with his team to try to make things come to fruition. No doubt there are great minds determined to make this happen.

The agreement with the Savini team could greatly facilitate obtaining financing and facilitate the sale of the project in the future. Taylor has already said in the past that this is not a way of spending time and that he is truly committed to the movie he has written. At the moment he has already convinced a legend of the genre.

The Slipknot group is no stranger to the aesthetics of terror and in their long career they have given more than one show with their horrible masks and disturbing music videos. In fact on this paragraph you have Pollution, a short sasaplanded by the group with enough to scratch.