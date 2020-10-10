Slime 300: Revoroot’s hilarious isekai will be released in 2021, first trailer shown

The light novel series I’ve Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level, also known by the title of Slime 300, will receive an anime adaptation in the spring of 2021. The news was shared moments ago by the guys from Revoroot studio, which showed the release date, trailer and two key visuals at once.

For those not familiar with the work, we remember that Slime 300 is a series of light novels launched in 2016 and currently running with 14 published volumes. Since 2017 Square Enix has begun to distribute a manga adaptation, while the author Kisetsu Morita has even made three spin-offs (one of which is still in the publication phase).

The synopsis of Slime 300 reads as follows: “After living a short and tiring life as a clerk, 27-year-old Azusa loses her life because of her job. When an angel offers her to be reincarnated in a new world, the girl accepts and expresses only one desire: immortality, in order to live a life of freedom and without any kind of stress. Azusa is reincarnated as a witch and once she arrives in the new world, she begins to defeat slime to earn a living. But after hundreds of years of fighting slime, Azusa unintentionally becomes the most powerful witch in the world! Will he be able to live a quiet life now?“.

Nobukage Kimura (Tsuritama, Gatchaman Crowds insight) directs the anime at Revoroot, while Tatsuya Takahashi (The IDOLM @ STER Cinderella Girls, And you thought there is never a girl online?) Takes care of the script. The character design is entrusted to Keisuke Goto (Fate / Grand Order: First Order, Babylon), while the music is curated by Keiji Inai (DanMachi, The Royal Tutor).

What do you think of it? Are you interested in this series? Let us know with a comment! In case you are looking for something more recent, however, we remind you that this month will debut the new original anime of MAPPA Taiso Samurai and the highly anticipated Moriarty The Patriot.