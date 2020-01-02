Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle: the anime will arrive during the year

Share it:

2020 will bring with it many animated series: it starts from a well-known title like Haikyu !! To the Top which will debut on January 10th. But the current year will also offer excellent treatments for completely new titles in the panorama, such as Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle, taken from the homonymous manga by Kagiji Kumanomata.

The mangaka who is publishing his work Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle on Weekly Shonen Sunday has naturally done it happy new year to your fans. He didn't stop at a simple thank you and wish, because Kagiji Kumanomata also revealed a small detail on the anime announced for Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle.

So far there is no certain date, but the mangaka has confirmed that Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle will debut in 2020 on Japanese televisions. Unfortunately, in addition to encouraging the purchase of the thirteenth tankobon of the manga, it has not issued any further details or a more specific arrival window.

Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle is a manga written and designed by Kagiji Kumanomata in Shogakukan's shonen magazine. Unpublished in Italy, in Japan it is rather followed and appreciated, as shown also by discreet sales.