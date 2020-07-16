Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle: PV and release date for the new Doga Kobo anime

Share it:

The official website of the anime series Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle (Maojo de Oyasumi) has revealed, a few hours ago, new details concerning the release date of the work, by publishing the brand new trailer visible at the top of the article.

For the less accustomed, remember that the plot is thus described by the publishing house Shogakukan: "Ssshhh! Princess Syalis is trying to have a good night's sleep! A long time ago, when humans and demons lived in disagreement together, the demon king kidnapped a human princess, imprisoning her in his castle. The princess would be in danger … until a hero decided to save her! In the meantime, what can an imprisoned princess ever do …? The teddy bear guards with bat wings are cute, but the cell is so boring! So, he decided to spend a lot of time sleeping. But if only she could find a way to sleep comfortably … and she was not plagued by insomnia".

The series will debut in October 2020 in Japan, on TV Tokyo, BS11 and AT-X. At the moment everything is silent regarding a hypothetical western transmission. As for the staff, Mitsue Yamazaki (How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift ?, Tada Never Falls in Love) directs the anime at Kobo stave (The Helpful Fox Senko-san, Sing "Yesterday" for Me), Yoshiko Nakamura (Kabukibu !, Hiiro no Kakera – The Tamayori Princess Saga) is working on the script, while Ai Kikuchi (New Game !, How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift?) Took care of the character design.

The original work, written and illustrated by Kagiji Kumanomata, began serialization in 2016 and is collected in 14 volumes, unfortunately still unpublished in Italy.

And what do you think of it? Will you follow this anime? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! Meanwhile, we take this opportunity to remind you that, barring postponements at the last moment, the highly anticipated fourth season of The Attack of the Giants will debut in the same month.