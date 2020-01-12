Entertainment

'Sleeping Beauty' inspires this incredible marriage request

January 12, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

After the cat videos, the most acclaimed in social networks are the original marriage requests. But we do not mean to kneel in a restaurant after eating a shared 'cheesecake' and that other diners end up clapping. Please. What can be found on YouTube is an expert level, such as Disneyland's adventure of JP redhead to ask youtuber for the hand too Roenlared (although love lasted only five years) or even in the very Emmy of 2018 when Glenn Weiss his partner was declared in the middle of the stage as soon as he picked up the statuette. This week, a video has been viralized that will not leave indifferent moviegoers and romantics of all kinds, and that is that Lee Loechler He has been healed a lot.

While there are those who were inspired by Harry Potter or even the series' Friends' to declare their respective partners, the case at hand puts the focus on 'Sleeping Beauty'. Disney's animated classic was Loechler's girlfriend's favorite movie, and that's why he decided to prepare for six months (he says) an alternative montage of the end of the film, in which the protagonists became animated versions of themselves. But how to teach the results in the most unexpected way possible? Organizing a projection-trap of the film, fill the room with family and friends, sit it in the front row so that it cannot recognize anyone and, reaching the final scene of the story, let the magic appear alone. Her face is, of course, a whole poem:

READ:  Berserk: a fan merges Gatsu with Wallace and Gromit in a hilarious model

imageLee Loechler

As we see in the video, the reaction is immediate. After all, the difference in the characters is more than evident, and an engagement ring appears that we did not remember in the hands of Prince Philip. Thus, the character throws it from the screen and falls into the hands of Loechler, who already raised from his seat reveals what is happening. "Not every day you have the opportunity to propose to your high school love, so I just wanted to take my time and savor this moment", he says, already on his knees before her, that he doesn't believe it. There is even a moment of messing with the characters on the screen, to whom he asks for privacy to tell him that he loves her and ask him the big question. The answer, in case there was any doubt after this, is yes.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.