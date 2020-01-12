'Sleeping Beauty' inspires this incredible marriage request

Share it:

After the cat videos, the most acclaimed in social networks are the original marriage requests. But we do not mean to kneel in a restaurant after eating a shared 'cheesecake' and that other diners end up clapping. Please. What can be found on YouTube is an expert level, such as Disneyland's adventure of JP redhead to ask youtuber for the hand too Roenlared (although love lasted only five years) or even in the very Emmy of 2018 when Glenn Weiss his partner was declared in the middle of the stage as soon as he picked up the statuette. This week, a video has been viralized that will not leave indifferent moviegoers and romantics of all kinds, and that is that Lee Loechler He has been healed a lot.

While there are those who were inspired by Harry Potter or even the series' Friends' to declare their respective partners, the case at hand puts the focus on 'Sleeping Beauty'. Disney's animated classic was Loechler's girlfriend's favorite movie, and that's why he decided to prepare for six months (he says) an alternative montage of the end of the film, in which the protagonists became animated versions of themselves. But how to teach the results in the most unexpected way possible? Organizing a projection-trap of the film, fill the room with family and friends, sit it in the front row so that it cannot recognize anyone and, reaching the final scene of the story, let the magic appear alone. Her face is, of course, a whole poem: