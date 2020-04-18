Slam Dunk: Takehiko Inoue greets the series with the new artbook and unpublished drawings

Share it:

Takehiko Inoue became immensely famous in the 90s when on Weekly Shonen Jump started with the publication of Slam Dunk. The author, after the end of what is considered by many to be the best sports manga ever, has moved on to works such as Real and Vagabond. But Slam Dunk has remained in any case one of the cornerstones of his career.

This is why thirty years later Slam Dunk is back in Japan. First with a new deluxe edition which two years ago brought the work back to the top of the sales charts, now with an artbook. Already announced in recent months, PLUS / SLAM DUNK Illustrations 2 is on sale in the land of the Rising Sun. The new volume contains old and new illustrations that you can see partly at the bottom.

Besides these, Takehiko Inoue left a message to the readers on the last page. It was strange for him, a fifty-three, to put himself in the shoes of these boys. To make all the unpublished images that he had in mind he had to follow in that high school mentality, putting himself in Hanamichi's shoes and companions once again. It was fun for him to return to the basketball courts with these guys and he is happy to know that his designs have brought joy to many fans. And this is his motivation in the job.