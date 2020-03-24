General News

 Skywalker's rise included 90% of the action scenes shot

March 24, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Image from Star Wars: Skywalker's Rise (2019)

We continue talking once again about the Star Wars universe, and specifically about "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" to address the issue of deleted scenes from the film, one of the great debates, and criticisms, towards the film. Surprisingly, although during the weeks after the premiere we were being told that a lot of material had been left out, the launch in physical and digital format of the film will not provide us with any deleted scenes.

We do not know if we will get to see those deleted scenes, but at least it seems that from action scenes we have not had much to see. This is confirmed by the stunt coordinator / specialists of the film, Eunice Huthart, which ensures that almost all action scenes they rolled were included in the movie, more than what usually happens in the films in which he participates.

I've made movies where I would say 60, 65, or 70 percent of our action ends up in the movie. I'd say overall, probably 90 percent of what we shot in action ended up in the movie.

It is true that it is a high percentage, but it is not especially surprising either, because we are not facing a movie with a large number of action scenes, and of these, there are not many that play a crucial role at the plot level.

Via information | Screen Rant

