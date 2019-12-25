 Skywalker's Rise exceeds $ 200 million in the United States

Share it:

While in Twiter there are movements like #ThankyouRianJohnson, after the controversial of Episode IX, and in response other movements such as #ThankyouJJAbrams arise, we review the box office of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker".

In data covering the box office until Monday, after accumulating a total of 226.8 million dollars outside the United States and another 206.7 million in domestic territory, the recent delivery of the iconic franchise and which serves to close the saga Skywalker totals 433.5 million dollars worldwide. The film has suffered a strong puncture in China as we know, but if this holiday continues to operate at a certain pace, it would be expected to reach one billion dollars. The fall suffered in this second week will give us a good track of its evolution. This installment has received even more polarized criticism from fans, so any scenario can happen.

These types of movies always leave the odd question unanswered. There are open issues, but perhaps in this case some issues have been left that for some fans are too vital – there is everyone's taste. Precisely the director J.J. Abrams He explained that he was precisely looking for that with this movie, let the public infer the answer answer, copying a little the style of what was done in the original trilogy.

We knew upon entering that we had to make this feel conclusive. It had to come to an end. And yet, there are certain things that I feel … The reason I liked the original trilogy so much, and the reason why I liked the original trilogy more than the prequel trilogy, was that it posed great questions, and allowed to infer the answer. It allowed you to do the accounts for yourself.

Via information | Deadline | Forbes | Popcorn With Peter Travers