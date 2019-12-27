Skywalker's rise 'censor kiss between women

Share it:

After a huge hype, hundreds of theories and rumors, and many advancesFinally, 'Star Wars: the rise of Skywalker' has arrived, culminating a trilogy that began with 'The Force Awakens', and that came to continue what we saw in the saga started by George Lucas. Although the reviews have not been as good as expected, and has managed to divide the fans quite a lot, it is true that it is working well at the box office (it has already exceeded the 500 million barrier) although it will not exceed what has been achieved by 'The awakening of the strength'.

That is partly due to the poor box office performance the movie is having. (and the saga in general) in China, making very small numbers compared to other sagas or movies. And from Disney they are taking great care of certain markets to be able to have a box office plus. One of them is from Singapore. There the film has been released … but it has not been without controversy since the only LTGBI moment of the entire saga has been cut: the kiss between two women.

Singapore is a very traditional country in which homosexuality (although specified between two men) is illegal today. Disney has not wanted to catch his fingers and has decided to cut the kiss of the controversy: two women of resistance who kiss passionately. Of course, at the bottom of the plane, with many characters passing by, and with a duration of 1 second short.

This censorship has ignited the fuse of the controversy, and many associations and activists have charged against Disney. Although it is true, the kiss has not been cut in other countries such as China, a country where homosexuality is not usually seen very well, being one of the great taboos of its culture.