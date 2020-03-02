Skywalker's rise and Kylo's last words

Share it:

'Star Wars: the rise of Skywalker' has been one of the most controversial Star Wars saga movies. J.J. Abrams again took command after 'The Last Jedi' but several of his decisions did not sit well among the most staunch fans: that if you bring Palpatine back without any explanation, the origin of Rey… And, among all the decisions, the most commented has to do with both Kylo Ren and Rey.

ATTENTION, SPOILERS

Fans had long demanded that Kylo and Rey start a romantic relationship (the shippeo responded to Reylo's name), although many others did not want to see the two characters falling into easy romance. Finally, Abrams and Terrio ended up falling into the typical and, at the time of Kylo's death, both characters kiss. In the scene you can see how Rey says something, but the dialogue is cut from the montage. And it seems that they really did have some last words that we did not hear, and they will be revealed in the novelization of the film.

In the novelization, which will go on sale on March 17, we have many answers to the questions that the film raised, but among all of them, this filtering of the ending stands out:

"A voice came through the Force, clear and strong. 'I will always be with you', said Ben. She smiled, letting the truth take hold of her. 'Nobody is really gone,' he whispered. "

It would have been very nice to hear those words in the final assembly of 'Star Wars: the rise of Skywalker', but we will have to settle for now with this new ending that we can read in the novel.