Skyrim welcomes Vominheim: a mod inspired by The Witcher 3 introduces the new area

The community of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim it is still very active, in particular on the development of dedicated mods. Recently, a fan has created a particularly interesting creation.

The user "venjhammet"has indeed made available for players a mod through which to introduce into the universe of Skyrim a whole new area. Specifically, it is the region of Vominheim, whose extension is roughly comparable to that of Solstheim. With an archipelago structure, Volneheim is a heath characterized by a harsh climate and made up of five different islands:

Mainland;

Fallvern island;

Frostfang island;

Northwind Bane;

Banefrost island;

This new region, writes its author, houses inside dozens of new locations to discover and explore freely. To get an idea of ​​the areas within the mod, you can take a look at images available at the bottom of this news: what do you think?

Interesting element, to give life to Vominheim, the creative user has chosen to inspired by the Skellige Islands of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, recently the focus of renewed attention. The publication of the homonymous series Netflix in fact, it has turned the spotlight on again on the appreciated videogame license plate CD Projekt RED: if you have not yet had the opportunity to view it, we point out that on the pages of Everyeye you can find our review of The Witcher, edited by Gabriele Laurino.