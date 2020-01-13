Skyrim: the mod that implements Sekiro's combat system is coming soon

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Are you big fans of the latest From Software effort and you love to try all the mod news for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim? Then we could have just the add-on that's right for you.

The mod in question is called "Skyrim Die Twice" and is nothing but a heavily modified version of the creation of TKTK for The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim Special Edition entitled Ultimate Combat mod. By installing this game modification you will be able to fight in a very similar way as seen in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, since the mod implements a combat system based on parades, counterattacks and actions to be performed with perfect timing.

Currently there is no way to download the mod in question that, according to the words of its creator LertKrush, it requires no further modification and is ready for publication. Before being able to make available to all the files necessary for the installation of the add-on, the amateur developer would be waiting for confirmation from tktk, the creator of the mod on which Sekyrim was built. Pending publication, we leave you with a movie showing the mod in action.

Have you already seen The Elder Scrolls V mod inspired by Grandma Skyrim?