Skyrim Die Twice, the Skryim mod with the Sekiro combat system

Mix the fabulous worlds of The Elder Scrolls with the typical combat systems of From Software? The truth is that it is an idea as crazy as it is attractive. And if you're wondering how that experiment would turn out, you can check it out for yourself.

More than anything because they just introduced Skyrim Die Twice. A spectacular mod of the Bethesda game that implements the combat system of Sekiro, one of the GOTY 2019. You can see a demonstration just below these lines.

It's about a mod for Skyrim made by the user of Reddit LertKrush. One that, in turn, is based on the Ultimate Combat mod, which is from another user. And that is the only reason why, at the moment, it is not available to the general public. Although LertKrush has confirmed that he is willing to publish it if tktx, creator of Ultimate Combat, gives him permission to do so.

According to LertKrush's description, the mod allows deflecting arrows with reduced damage (or no damage), as well as deflecting enemy attacks to avoid being damaged and thus reduce their resistance. In fact, if the enemy's resistance is low, they will wobble, while if it is very low, they will go into purge mode for a while.

As if that were not enough, with the mod enemies can also divert your attack, depleting your resistance. However, you will not enter bleeding mode, but you will wobble if you have little resistance left.

In short, very cool changes that can feel great to one of the most modified games in history. Beyond the main video that you have seen above, in the author's channel you have other demonstrations of the mod.

