Skyrim Apothesis: the titanic mod that adds 16 Realms of Oblivion is almost complete

The collective of programmers and amateur designers who are shaping Apotheosis, the fan made expansion of The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim that promises to recreate the realms of Oblivion, confirm the advanced development stage of their ambitious project and demonstrate it with a rich rundown of images and gameplay scenes.

With this mammoth mod in development for several years, the free roaming universe of Skyrim will be expanded to make room for interdimensional portals that will lead to the Plans of the Oblivion. the Realms created by the independent developers of Apotheosis will even be 16, each capable of give hours and hours of fun within fully explorable scenarios.

Every realm of Apotheosis will boast several dungeons, of the open world areas with so many secrets to discover and even gods secondary characters characterized by lines of dialogue entirely voiced in English. Those who venture into the "hell" realms of Oblivion will be able create new armor, to acquire even more powerful weapons and get some special spells, all hoping to recompose the Heart of Lorkhan and to prevent the dimensional plan of the darker deities of the pantheon of The Elder Scrolls from overlapping that of humans.

In addition to 16 worlds of OblivionApotheosis also promises to integrate a huge Hub along the lines of Bloodborne, which is also full of puzzles to be discovered to recompose the narrative puzzle of this amateur expansion of Skyrim. The release of the Apotheosis mod should take place over the next few months and may be downloaded completely free of charge for those who already own the game on PC. Take a look at the latest gameplay video and the rich image gallery and tell us what you think of this fan made project related to Bethesda's roleplaying blockbuster.