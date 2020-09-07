Skyrim and DOOM without limits: there are those who can ‘reproduce’ them on a pregnancy test!

Share it:

The tech enthusiast known on Twitter as Foone has taken the modding of The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim and DOOM to a new level: the fan of the two blockbusters from Bethesda and ID Software has in fact managed to “reproduce” the two games on the screen of a digital pregnancy test!

To succeed in this great little undertaking, Foone took apart the pregnancy test and paid a minischermo OLED in place of the original LCD panel with extremely limited capabilities (but which is apparently “useful for the purpose”). Having completed this operation, the Twitter user then connected the screen to a microcontroller programmed to receive the signal from an external source and re-transmit it on the screen in question, thus obtaining the results that we can admire in the two videos at the bottom of the news.

Therefore, it would not be a sort of “portable console” but a system that allows its creator to use the OLED display of the digital pregnancy test as a small replacement screen for the TV or monitor of their PC. Foone himself, however, believes he can integrate some kind of videogame input to his device, especially as regards his “pending re-release” of DOOM, while specifying that this change would be extremely complicated to be completed. For further information, we refer you to this article on the hardware power of the Foone pregnancy test.

Finally, to those who follow us, we remind you that from mid-August the Rendering Mode of DOOM Eternal is available, a function that allows fans of ID Software’s FPS to access ingame a lots of graphic filters.