SKY: the TV series to be released in September 2020

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Our first impressions of Save Me Too, the preview of The Plot Against America and the release of the second season of Kidding should provide an exhaustive picture of what were the Sky news of August. September will be another month of quality with a series of interesting titles that will surely satisfy subscribers. Among the most relevant, we point out the second season of Yellowstone, which we hope is up to the excellent debut, and the arrival of Perry Mason, miniseries produced by HBO and yes Robert Downey Jr. If these are the premises, you just have to continue reading to find out in detail all the other September releases.

Yellowstone, season 2 (Sky Atlantic, September 2, 2020)

After the convincing Italian debut of Yellowstone a few months ago, the Dutton family returns in this second season. He had convinced theexcellent characterization of the main characters, despite some drop in pace. We will of course also review Kevin Costner, interpreter of John Dutton, who already in the first cycle of episodes had shown that he was perfectly suited to the part. It should be noted that the third season of Yellowstone is on air in the USA, which is having an excellent response from the public.

Perry Mason, season 1 (Sky Atlantic, September 11, 2020)

1932 Los Angeles is the backdrop to a story centered around the origins of Perry Mason, recounting the life of the well-known lawyer born from the pen of Erle Stanley Gardner. The homonymous protagonist will be played by Matthew Rhys. The miniseries, produced by HBO and Robert Downey Jr., will be divided into eight chapters and will lead us to follow the investigation of Perry Mason, involved in a case that will prove to be insidious and complicated. And while we look forward to this first season, it has already been confirmed that the renewal of the series, although for the moment we cannot give you more details.

I Know This Much Is True, stagione 1 (Sky Atlantic, 22 settembre 2020)

Directed by Derek Cianfrance, this miniseries is based on the novel of the same name by Wally Lamb. The protagonist Mark Ruffalo splits up here, playing twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey; the result is an acting triumph that we have already had the opportunity to describe in our review of I Know This Much Is True. Produced by HBO, this six-episode miniseries will air on Sky Atlantic, and will make us live the story of the two brothers, between the difficulties related to Thomas’ mental health and the seemingly insurmountable obstacles that Dominic will have to face to avoid the worst.

All the other series out on Sky

Ready for Everything, season 1 (Nat Geo, 1 September 2020)

Created by Elwood Reid and based on Annie Proulx’s novel Barkskins, Ready for everything is the new drama series that brings us to life the landing of the British and French colonialists in the New World, following the story of René Sel and Charles Duquet, two French immigrants. The plot will also touch on the conflict between France and England and, specifically, the massacre in the lands of New France in 1690, which will increase the hatred between the two peoples.

All American, Season 2 (Premium Stories, September 1, 2020)

April Blair’s series, focusing on the life of the American football player Spencer Paysinger, retraces the fundamental stages of the athlete before professionalism. This second season will consist of sixteen episodes and will see again Daniel Ezra as Spencer James.

Roswell New Mexico, Season 2 (Premium Stories, September 3, 2020)

Conceived by Carina Adly Mackenzie, the plot revolves around the link between Liz ortecho (Jeanine Mason), e Max Evans (Nathan Parsons). The latter is actually an alien who came to earth several years earlier in the guise of a teenager. The main events will take place in the city of Roswell, which will prove to be full of pitfalls and hidden secrets.

Riverdale, Season 4 (12-19) (Premium Stories, September 9, 2020)

Go back to Premium channels Riverdale, with waiting second part of the fourth season. The teen drama, based on the characters of the Archie Comics, has over the years won the favor of the public and now enjoys a fairly solid fanbase. This season, the protagonists are in their final year of high school, with new mysteries linked to mysterious videotapes sent to some of the main characters, all in search of the truth.

The Sinner, Season 3 (Premium Crime, September 9, 2020)

The anthological series produced by Jessica Biel starring the detective Ambrose (Bill Pullman), arrives a few months late due to the pandemic, which has postponed the debut in Italy initially scheduled for April. As with every season, the only constant is Ambrose, who this time too will be forced to face a new disturbing case.

All Rise, Season 1 (Premium Stories, September 11, 2020)

Judges, prosecutors and defense lawyers will be the protagonists of this new legal drama, which will focus on the figure of Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick), who recently became a judge. The latter will try to do justice to the victims of the various cases, trying to make a difference in a complex and problematic system such as the judiciary.

Katy Keene, Season 1 (Premium Stories, September 14, 2020)

Riverdale spin-off set five years after the events of the main series Katy Keene is a musical centered around four artists trying to make their way onto Broadway. Among the protagonists, Katy Keene (played by Lucy Hale), “It Girl” Pepper Smith ( Julia Chan), the singer-songwriter Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), and finally the performer Jorge Lopez (Jonny Beauchamp).

Petra, Season 1 (Sky Cinema / Sky Atlantic, 14 September 2020)

Produced by Cattleya in collaboration with Bartlebyfilm, and directed by Maria Sole Tognazzi, Petra leads Paola Cortellesi in the role of detective Petra Delicado, character created by Alicia Giménez-Bartlett. Petra will have to solve a murder together with deputy inspector Antonio Monte (played by Andrea Pennacchi). This case will be the starting point for both personal and professional redemption, after several problems related to his private life. Four episodes, which will adapt as many novels of the saga (Dead of paper, Rites of death, Dog day, Messengers of Darkness), all set in Genoa, for a series that seems to have all the credentials to stand out.

Candice Renoir, Season 8 (FOX Crime, September 17, 2020)

In this eighth season, Cecile Bois will return to play Candice Renoir, a policewoman mother of four, who is back on duty after a ten-year hiatus. Over time we will see the protagonist overcome the initial distrust of her colleagues, managing to solve complex cases, which will certainly not be lacking in this new season.

Sanditon, Season 1 (LaEffe, September 18, 2020)

British drama series created by Andrew Davies, inspired by the unfinished novel of the same name Jane Austen. Set in the first half of the 19th century, this first season tells the story of Charlotte Heywood, a young girl exploring the Sanditon resort. Over the course of the episodes, the relationships between the characters will certainly be at the center of the story, which will reserve several surprises. Unfortunately, Sanditon has not been renewed for a second season and this will then be the only one available.

Shameless (dubbed version), Season 10 (7-9) (Premium Stories, September 21, 2020)

The few missing episodes of the tenth season of Shameless, after the problems caused by the pandemic. The Gallaghers then return to entertain even fans not accustomed to the English language with a season that does a leap forward of six months compared to the events narrated in the finale of the previous one. Shameless, renewed for the eleventh season, is also the longest-running series on the Showtime network, confirming its success.

The Last Kingdom Season 4 (Premium Action, September 25, 2020)

The Last Kingdom, based on the novels by Bernard Cornweel, returns with this fourth season to keep us living betrayals and alliances in Wessex at the end of the 9th century AD This time there will be ten episodes and the cast of the previous seasons is confirmed, with Alexander Dreymon as Uhtred, Emily Cox, Ian Hart, Arnas Fedaravicius, Timothy Innes, Elisa Butterworth, Mark Rowley, Millie Brady, Magnus Bruun and finally Jeppe Beck Laursen.