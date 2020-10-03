Sky: the TV series broadcast in October 2020

September often represents a transition period for television and cinema, but as autumn approaches, the catalogs of our favorite platforms still see the arrival of interesting new titles. The past month has reserved several surprises and confirmations, as you may have noticed by reading our review of Yellowstone 2. Even October, however, does not seem to be outdone, with the arrival in particular of a very awaited episode, or the end of the tenth. season of The Walking Dead. Among the novelties it is impossible not to mention Lovecraft Country, which finally arrives also in Italy, and the interesting one We Are Who We Are of Luca Guadagnino. Obviously the new series of the Sky schedule does not end here, and for this reason we advise you to continue reading the article, in which we will reveal all the releases that will wait for you in October.

The Walking Dead, Season 10, Episode 16 (Fox, October 5, 2020)

After a long wait, the missing episode of the tenth season of finally arrives The Walking Dead, while we wait to know when the six additional chapters of this season will debut. The series AMC it continues to be very popular in the USA, while in Italy the popularity is slowly waning, also thanks to the subdued seasons, which have too often oscillated between highs and lows. As we also wrote in our review of episode 15 of The Walking Dead 10, the series it had left us dissatisfied from various points of view, with the need for an important turning point in view of the finale, to redeem a season that has failed to fully convince. Despite this, the weight and importance of the series is undeniable, which continues to have a solid fanbase around the world. We also remind you that The Walking Dead will end in 2022, after the eleventh and final season, that the universe of the franchise is constantly expanding, between films and spin-offs still in the pipeline.

We Are Who We Are, Stagione 1 (Sky Atlantic, 9 ottobre 2020)

The series of Luca Guadagnino, born in a collaboration between Sky and HBO itself. Fraser e Caitlin, are two teenage boys who live with their families in an American base in Italy near Chioggia and, despite the differences in character, they will learn to know each other, discovering with their group of friends their first loves, their first disappointments, and all the typical problems of adolescence. The discovery of the identity of the boys will also be central, bringing to the screen current themes combined with the desire to rebel of the group, which will clash with the rigidity typical of military environments.

Fraser, played by Jack Dylan Grazer, is a shy and introverted boy, unlike Caitlin (Jordan Kristine Seamón), a charismatic and self-confident girl, who takes over the reins of the group. Fraser has recently moved from New York with his mother, who is married to another woman, and will try to fit into the group of friends despite some initial difficulties. In addition to the previously mentioned protagonists, Alice Braga (Maggie), Faith Alabi (Jenny), Spence Moore II (Danny Harper), Corey Knight (Craig), Tom Mercier (Jonathan), Sebastiano Pigazzi (Enrico) and Chloë Sevigny (Sarah). The show was released in the US on September 14, but will only come to us on October 9 on Sky Atlantic. While waiting, we invite you to read our preview of We Are Who We Are.

Lovecraft Country, Season 1 (Sky Atlantic, October 31, 2020)

Based on the novel of the same name by Matt Ruff, Lovecraft Country, which debuted in the US on August 16, leads us to follow the journey of Atticus Black (Jonathan Majors), who decides, together with his uncle George (Courtney B. Vance), and to her friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), to cross the United States of the 1950s in search of his missing father. This, in the period of the Jim Crow Laws, which practiced a real racial segregation.

The journey undertaken by the protagonists will prove to be full of pitfalls and not only for the presence of the white supremacists, but also for the encounter with some creatures that are tied to the well-known tales of Lovecraft, combining the horror linked to reality with the fantastic. The show was created by Misha Green, and produced by Monkeypaw Productions of Jordan Peele in collaboration with the Bad Robot of J. J. Abrams and to get a taste of it, just deepen the title with our special on Lovecraft Country.

All the other series out on Sky

Mom, Season 7 – Part Two (Premium Stories, October 3, 2020)

The forced interruption due to the COVID-19 emergency had stopped the airing of the dubbed episodes of the seventh season of Mom. Starting from October 3, fans will finally be able to see the missing chapters of the American sitcom created by Chuck Lorre, Eddie Gorodetsky e Gemma Baker. We will therefore be able to dive back into the life of Christy (Anna Faris), and of her mother Bonnie (Allison Janney), between hilarious moments and others more reflective, to enter the everyday life of the protagonists. Also confirmed the cast of previous seasons, with the return of the main characters, namely: Matt L. Jones. (Baxter), French Stewart (Chef Rudy), Blake Garrett Rosenthal (Roscoe), Mimi Kennedy (Marjorie Armstrong), Jaime Pressly (Jill), Beth Hall (Wendy), William Fichtner (Adam Janakowski).

The Good Lord Bird, Stagione 1 (Sky Atlantic, 7 ottobre 2020)

American drama miniseries, based on the novel of the same name by James McBride, created and produced by Ethan Hawke e Mark Richard. Ethan Hawke himself also participates as an actor, playing the abolitionist John Brown. The story will be told from the point of view of Onion (Joshua Caleb Johnson), a slave who participates in the struggle for the abolition of slavery alongside the Brown family. The raid conducted on Harpers Ferry will also be central, which triggered the spark of the civil war, and which will be told here through the eyes of Onion, who will probably have an important role in the story.

The Comey Rule, Season 1 (Sky Atlantic, October 12, 2020)

The question and answer between Donald Trump and James Comey (former director of the FBI), sparked a heated debate, putting the President under indictment for an affair that aroused much controversy in the US. Now, here we come The Comey Rule which, as you may have guessed from the title, returns to focus the spotlight on the well-known news episode, with a miniseries consisting of two episodes. Comey, will be played by the Emmy winner Jeff Daniels, while Trump will be staged by Brendan Gleeson.

Room 104, Season 4 (Sky Atlantic, October 14, 2020)

The fourth season of Room 104, an anthological series created by Mark e Jay Duplass, will be the last, as confirmed by HBO. Following the line drawn by the other seasons, at the center of the story there will be the room of a motel, which will become the place where present and past stories will mingle, with the various customers who will bring their stories and their lives into the room. The episodes that will make up this final season are twelve, in the hope of seeing a convincing conclusion.

All Rise, Season 1 (Premium Stories, October 16, 2020)

Judges, prosecutors and defense lawyers will be the protagonists of this legal drama arriving on October 16th. We will follow the private and working life of some of them, with a particular focus on Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick) who, despite having recently become a judge, is not afraid to get involved, fighting injustices and trying to get the truth out of the thorny cases she will face.

The Third Day, Season 1 (Sky Atlantic, October 19, 2020)

British drama miniseries created by Dennis Kelly e Felix Barrett, which follows the path of a man and a woman, who landed at different times on a mysterious island. The story will be divided into three parts corresponding to three different seasons: summer, autumn and winter, with the various stories that will be interconnected. As for the cast, there will be big names like Jude Law (in the role of Sam) e Naomie Harris (Helen).

Law & Order: SVU, Season 21 Part Two (Premium Crime, October 23, 2020)

The awaited second part of the twenty-first season of Law & Order – Special Victims Unit, arrives in Italy, for what it is in effect there longest running series in the history of television, which over time has maintained the interest of its fanbase, despite being born as a spinoff of Law & Order – The two faces of justice. Among the protagonists of this season, they will return Mariska Hargitay, Kelli Giddish, Ice-T, Peter Scanavino e Jamie Gray Hyder. It should be emphasized that the twenty-second season is already planned, which will probably intertwine the situation created by COVID-19 with events relating to family abuse, confirming the ability of the series to take up ever-current issues.

Blindspot, Season 5 (Premium Crime, October 27, 2020)

The US television series created by Martin Gero, comes to an end with the fifth and final season, which will restart from the explosive finale that had concluded the previous cycle of episodes. Blindspot by now we have become accustomed to cliffhangers that leave the viewer in suspense, but this time the formula will inevitably be revised, with the closing circle approaching. We will therefore return to review the members of the FBI team who have accompanied us over the course of these seasons, with Sullivan Stapleton in the role of Kurt Weller e Jaimie Alexander in those of Jane Doe.