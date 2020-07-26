Sky: the films of August 2020, from Seberg – In the crosshairs to Judy

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

An August partially subdued that of SKY Cinema, which in its first visions offers us certainly interesting titles but where there is no classic hit proof for the general public. A month that in any case can give satisfaction and invite you to discover minor but not less deserving films. In our top 3 we mention two biopics that rely on the skill of their protagonists, namely Judy with Renée Zellweger – awarded with the Oscar for her "mimetic" interpretation of the unfortunate Judy Garland – and Seberg – In the crosshair with Kristen Stewart – on the equally tormented French actress symbol of the Nouvelle Vague. The third title that we highlight is the funny horror-colored black comedy Until death separates us, with the rest of the proposals listed in the usual overview.

Judy – August 9th

The film tells the last period of the life of the great actress and singer Judy Garland, towards the end of a blazing career that started very young with Dorothy del Wizard of Oz.

A mix of fame and success, between Oscar and Golden Globe, and then the battle with her management, relations with musicians, fans, her tormented loves and the family drama that pushed her to pack up and move to London .

In those years she gave us some of the most iconic performances of her career, as well as being seen as a great gay icon.

The film that guaranteed the second Oscar to Renée Zellweger, after the one won by the starring role Return to Cold Mountain (2003), is an intense biopic about one of the most unfortunate personalities of American cinema, shown here without filters both in moments of partial redemption and in most tragic steps in a career, and its existence, now compromised.

A film that is one with its protagonist, masterful even in the most controversial and difficult excesses.

Seberg – Targeted – August 25th

Inspired by real events, the film tells the story of Jean Seberg, the protagonist of Until the last breath is darling of the French Nouvelle Vague, which ended up in the sights of the FBI's illegal surveillance program, COINTELPRO, in the late 1960s.

The actress's political and sentimental involvement with civil rights activist Hakim Jamal made her a target of the Bureau's ruthless attempts to arrest, discredit and denounce the Black Power movement.

A young and ambitious federal agent, Jack Solomon, is charged with overseeing the actress; the destinies of the two are found to be dangerously intertwined.

Biopic supported by the stage presence of Kristen Stewart, now mature to play the role of iconic figures who really existed – as confirmed by her involvement in the next film on Lady D. – here grappling with an actress who is a symbol of French cinema.

A pleasant vision that highlights little-known aspects of Jean Seberg's career and private life and recounts events easily contextualized to the contemporary historical period.

Till death do us part – 27 August

The young Grace joins in marriage with Alex, heir of the Le Domas family, rich dynasty founder of an empire of board games.

During her wedding night, inside the large villa where the ceremony took place, she is invited to participate in a family tradition: the newcomer must in fact take part in a game, in this case hide and seek.

Seemingly innocent, all in reality will prove to be a terrifying man hunt in which the girl will have to try to survive armed and ruthless individuals, convinced that the ritual must be officiated and that otherwise a terrible curse can fall on them.

Healthy doses of black humor in this grotesque and violent comedy that winks at the bloodiest horror.

As long as death does not separate us, it does not leave the spectator a moment's respite, next to witness a wild hunt for men – for women in this case – for a film that amuses and entertains in its shameless genre dynamics.

Overview of outputs

August 3 – All my crazy love: The latest feature film by Gabriele Salvatores presented at the Venice Film Festival 2019.

August 4 – Countdown: Horror in which a mysterious app of unknown origin endangers the lives of those who downloaded it.

August 6 – The adventures of Wuba: Sequel to Chinese-made fantasy The kingdom of Wuba, dedicated to the little ones.

August 10 – City of Crime: Action thriller starring Chadwick Boseman.

11 August – The sin – Michelangelo's fury: Drama film directed by Andrej Konchalovskij, based on the life of Michelangelo Buonarroti.

August 13 – In Tor Bella Monaca it never rains: Dramatic comedy written and directed by Marco Bocci.

August 14 – Summer Survivors: Between adventure on the road and psychological drama.

August 15 – One Piece: Stampede – The film: Monkey D. Luffy will face an enemy he has never seen before, how will he manage?

August 16 – 10 things to do before breaking up: Romantic comedy starring Christina Ricci.

August 17 – However: Comedy directed by Gianni Costantino, starring Luca Zingaretti and Roberto Lipari.

August 18 – On the Milky Road – On the Milky Way: Film directed by Emir Kusturica starring the same director and Monica Bellucci.

August 20 – Nour: Dramatic film about the immigration tragedy.

August 22 – The law of the strongest: Action thriller starring Naomie Harris and Frank Grillo.

August 23 – Accusations and lies.

August 24 – 7 hours to make you fall in love: Comedy directed and performed by Giampaolo Morelli.

August 26 – Mia and the white lion: The film tells of the friendship between a young girl and her white lion named Charlie.

August 29 – Return: Psychological thriller directed by Cristina Comencini.

August 30 – Attack on Mumbai – A true story of courage: Dramatic thriller inspired by a true story.