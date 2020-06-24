Sky: it's official, the Man-ga channel will no longer be visible from 1 July 2020

Share it:

The news about him has arrived like a lightning bolt switching off the Man-ga channel of Sky, but apparently from the next July 1 the broadcaster will be permanently removed from the programming of the television platform. The news was definitively confirmed by Sky assistance a few moments ago.

Starting on July 1st, several Sky channels will no longer be visible on the platform due to non-renewal of licenses. These include Fox Life, Disney Junior, Bike Channel and another handful of broadcasters, including Man-ga. By clicking on the link available at the bottom you can take a look at the list.

Programs downloaded by users will therefore remain available only and exclusively until 30 June 2020, and will be automatically deleted the next day. Man-ga has not yet published an official statement, so we will have to wait a little longer before we know where the issuer will move.

In the last year Yamato Video and Man-ga seemed to have been particularly interested in the dusting off of great classics, including Berserk and Ken the warrior. It is not yet clear whether the choice not to renew the licenses is related in any way to the channel's performance or the desire to offer something new.

