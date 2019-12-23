Sky Italia says Atlético and Cavani have reached an agreement

The possibility that the Atlético de Madrid fiche to the Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani, currently in the Paris Saint-Germain French, he gained strength again this Monday after 'Sky Sports Italia' An agreement between the two parties is announced.

According to the sports chain, the attacker, 32, "has reached an agreement" with the rojiblanco team, waiting for this transfer could accelerate in the next winter market and in order to alleviate the current lack of mattress goal, or if it would be with the season finished and without the Madrid team paying anything to the French champion, since the South American finishes contract and it seems that he does not want to renew.

'Sky Italia' also warns that Diego Pablo Simeone, who has always seen with good eyes the Uruguayan scorer, should dispense with one of his strikers to make room for the player of Salto, who would have rejected an offer from the US MLS to play in the Los Angeles Galaxy.

In addition, the sports medium also talks about the possible mattress interest in the Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic, which also ends the contract in 2020 with the English Manchester United, which barely has prominence.