Sky Children of the Light: Journey's dad confirms the arrival of the game on PS4 and Switch

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

On the occasion of an interview with MCV, Jenova Chen reiterated the willingness of the authors of ThatGameCompany to bring Sky Children of the Light on consoles, specifically PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch as expressly mentioned by Journey's dad.

As co-founder e creative director of thatgamecompany, Genoa Chen retraced the main stages of the development of Sky and illustrated the vision of the Californian software house to explain how "our game runs on iPad, on PC and will run on consoles in the future, it is a title destined to land on all platforms. And regardless of whether you have a PlayStation or Switch system, it will support crossplay".

Sky arrived on iPhone in July to coincide with the release on other iOS family devices such as iPad and Apple TV: during 2020 we will therefore have to attend the launch of the title on PC, Android mobile systems and, judging by the words of Chen himself, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and presumably also Xbox One.

So we hope to learn more about PC and console transposition of the latest digital effort by the authors of Journey, Flow is Flower; in the meantime, we invite you to deepen your knowledge of this evocative adventure by reading our review of Sky Children of the Light.