         Sky: Children of Light finally comes to Android: you can now download Children of the Light on Google Play

After almost ten months since it was launched for iOS, and after the enormous success of criticism and downloads it has garnered in the App Store, Sky: Children of light (Children of the Light) has officially arrived on Android. This huge, socially charged exploration game with great 3D graphics can now be downloaded from the Google Play Store. And it's free.

After the great success with Journey, the graphic adventure of exploration and platforms, Thatgamecompany dared with Sky: Children of light, a title that is clearly inspired by said Journey while maintaining part of the graphic aesthetics and the so concise and elaborate way of telling the history. Great success on iOS, the game has gone through several betas on Android, some more or less open. And now we can finally download it to our phones, as long as they have some power: Sky: Children of Light needs hardware capable of moving good quality graphics.

Huge quality, no ads and free

Sky: Children of Light offers a huge world to explore that we must discover, both alone and in company. This is one of the keys to the game since its social burden is important; Although it is not exclusive: it is possible to enjoy its imaginative universe without adding friends. Of course, the experience is somewhat less varied.

The game puts us at the controls of a child of light; He must explore the vast expanse of land at his feet by moving through the seven existing kingdoms. Magic and mystery are two of Sky's charms: Children of Light, also platforms, the careful soundtrack and 3D graphics that offer an attractive incentive to fall into the networks of exploration.

Run, jump, glide across the sand on the Journey, fly, contact other players, solve mysteries, explore and delight in the imaginative setting that Sky: Children of Light achieves with every minute of play: it is one of those titles that should download to phone. Y without the enormous quality achieved being tarnished with ads or pressure to spend money within the app– The game features very unusual cleanliness for a 'freemium' title. It can be enjoyed perfectly without paying a penny.

You can now download Sky: Children of light to your Android: Children of the Light is officially available in its stable version. And we recommend it: you just have to go to the Google Play Store to download this impressive game.