Sky Children of Light celebrates its first year with over 20 million downloads

Thatgamecompany announces that Sky Children of Light has been downloaded over 20 million times, goal achieved in advance of its first anniversary. Sky has been widely appreciated for its revolutionary gaming experience that promotes compassion, friendship and selfless behavior in the game and in its community.

In recent months Sky has also been awarded several awards, including iPhone Game of the Year and Apple Design Award, SXSW's Mobile Game of the Year, Audience Award from the 'Game Developers Choice Awards, Webby Awards Best Visual Design, Mobile Games Awards People's Choice Award, and many others. The game has been nominated in numerous artistic, sound and technical categories also in other awards. During the week of Sky's First Anniversary (from July 13 to July 19), there will be important events for the members of the community and for the new fans who will take part.

New Adventure Season of the Shrine

Dive into this special edition summer adventure! This one of a kind season will take place in the new vacation islands just unveiled in the Daylight Prairie Realm. The entire season has been designed to offer an ideal experience for players who stay at home safely. Meet the new seasonal characters, discover the various outline stories inside the new area and unlock the fun collectibles inspired by summer along the way!

New Merchandising

By popular demand, thatgamecompany will launch a small selection of Sky official merchandising during the anniversary week. In line with the indie ethics of the studio, the items have been designed with care and attention, produced in small batches at a time and will be shipped with gratitude and love. It will be a perfect gift to send to other fans!

First anniversary events

Sky players will have access to a custom 1 Year Anniversary hat in exchange for hearts. Players who enter the new area will also enjoy other birthday-themed parties and decorations.

Jenova Chen, co-founder and creative director commented: "Without a doubt, Sky was one of the most exciting, challenging, rewarding and touching chapters for the study of thatgamecompany. We humbly launched Sky a year ago with the hope that it could evoke or emotionally touch people's hearts … I don't think we were ready for the players' response or that more than 20 million fans could have played it. His world has truly become the refuge of the community to be themselves and to connect positively with others. We can't wait to grow this space further with our fans over the next year ".