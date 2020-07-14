Skull & Bones sailing in bad waters: has development started from scratch?

Share it:

After watching the announcements of the Ubisoft Forward event, the VideoGamesChronicle editorial team shares important advances on the Skull & Bones project to report that the development of the title has started from scratch.

The indiscretion collected by VGC, which refers to the latest news on Skull & Bones' postponements beyond 2021, foreshadows a situation that is not particularly happy for the ambitious pirate sandbox announced by Ubisoft during theE3 2017.

According to rumors collected by VGC, the Skull & Bones project would have been totally rewritten for turn it into a GaaS (the so-called "games as a service" or "continuously developing") that focuses more on multiplayer collaboration between users, with a game world and a storyline that should evolve constantly through regular updates.

According to what has been learned by the VideoGamesChronicle editorial staff, the "new" Skull & Bones should also draw inspiration from the "live storytelling" model adopted by Epic with Fortnite events, in such a way as to attract an even wider audience with online initiatives with a great media echo. At the head of this project should be Elisabeth Pellen, an Ubisoft veteran who has written and directed the shooter for the past 20 years XIII of 2003 and guided the design of the levels of Splinter Cell Pandora Tomorrow.