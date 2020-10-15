Skeletons, the Review: Zerocalcare in an unmissable work in noir shades

The demons that afflict the human soul “they are very cold“. Hiding them within oneself without ever talking about them is equivalent to cultivating them with love, until the moment when they inevitably threaten to overflow: “Even during the day. Even with the light“. A reality to which Michele rech, in art Zerocalcare, has repeatedly given voice in his works and now returns with unprecedented power in Skeletons. Signed BAO Publishing, the new editorial creature of the Roman author is a powerful, raw and suffocating tale.

Monsters return between its pages, the inner ones, those that erode the soul and stifle the sight to the point of preventing even the most blinding light from being seen. Strengthened by a consolidated talent, the editorial path of Zerocalcare is enriched with an unmissable work, in which the usual irony and empathic emotionality merge with cynicism, perdition and the search for redemption.

A black at the Zerocalcare

The discovery of a finger – two phalanges, to be precise – in front of the front door would already have all the requisites to be classified as a dark omen. But if its mere sight is enough to cause dark clouds to thicken on the horizon, the belief that it is a dismal warning shakes the soul of a shiver that no thunder or lightning could evoke. Start like this Skeletons: with a human remnant in front of incredulous eyes and behind a chain of dramatic events in their macabre madness and chilling ordinariness. Zerocalcare’s Rome has never been so gloomy, dark and dangerous, a maze of confused and tormented existential paths, at whose crossroads redemption and perdition collide in brutal duels.

The year is 2002 and an eighteen year old Zerocalcare lives his existence stranded in a quagmire of daily lies. Freshman at the Faculty of Languages, he does not spend his mornings in the university classrooms, but hidden from view, in an unstoppable and monotonous exploration of the subsoil of the Eternal City. Refugee in the carriages of the Rome underground, he sees his inner balance eroding, stop after stop.

Overwhelmed by bewilderment and a sense of inadequacy, Zerocalcare has begun to avoid lessons and exams, yet, undeterred, every morning he has breakfast, takes up his backpack and greets his mother with a smile on his face. To tell the truth, we don’t even talk about it: besieged by remorse and guilt, the young protagonist does not want to risk disappointing his mother, who returns for the occasion in the now iconic features of Lady Cocca of Robin Hood.

And so the days go by like this, between one terminus and another, hiding the truth from family, but also from friends. The appeal is obviously answered by some old acquaintances of readers already initiated into Zero-verse, with the incarnations of the early 2000s ofWild boar friend, as well as of Sarah and the inevitable Dry. To these are added Lena, university enthusiast with a passion for cinema and literature, e Bone, older boy trapped in a spiral of heroin addiction.

However, a foreign element is destined to break the spiral of anguish and bewilderment of a young Zercalcare with hair styled in a rough red crest: Arloc. High school kid who claims hair resembling that of the iconic Capitan Harlock, the latter spends his days between the creation of tags and graffiti, often right on the carriages of the Roman subway.

With a more than complex family situation behind him, Arloc shuns school desks with the same obstinacy with which Zerocalcare denies his university life. From this peculiar sharing of the underground spaces of the capital, a real one will soon develop brotherhood between the protagonist and the only keeper of the secret of his double life.

But how does all this relate to a severed finger showing itself in front of the front door of the Zerocalcare house? The author tells us about it slowly, through frequent time jumps who do not disdain sorties in decidedly more recent times, but about which we do not want to give you advances. Just know that Skeletons is structured in a continuous game of mirrors and perceptions, which seems built to strongly affirm the impossibility of really getting to know who we are next to. A magnetic reading, which wins the reader’s attention right from the start, weaving a compelling narrative, capable of giving atmospheres and vibrations from noir, between acts of brutal violence, drug addiction, love and perdition.

In Mostridentro

Human demons are the great protagonists of Michele Rech’s new work. The shadows assume, treacherous, multiple forms, for interior chasms of boundless extension with which it becomes increasingly complex to live together. Can there be room, in all this pain, for understanding, hope and redemption? Skeletons it poses a question that is not easy to resolve, capable of firmly establishing itself in the reader’s heart at the turn of the last page.

Between the tables there is no lack of humor pop, spontaneous and a bit cynical which has always distinguished the works of Zerocalcare, but its impact on the narration is partly different from what has been seen in the past. We are indeed very far from the bittersweet tones of The Armadillo Prophecy, while the surreal-fantastic aspect outlined in the essential is completely missing Forget my name and, even more markedly, in the excellent Rubble Prime e Prime Rubble – Six Months Later.

Between the rows of teeth of a hard and sharp tale, the comic moments set up by the tale of Zerocalcare are effective as per tradition, but they almost take on the consistency of a breath of saving air. In this respect, the closest relative of Skeletons and maybe Kobane Calling, which inevitably painted a harsh and oppressive reality due to the events dealt with. But the latest born in Michele Rech’s bibliography does not tell the extraordinary socio-political complexity of a region tormented by conflict, but the crazy intertwining of fragile individuals in the Roman suburbs, between drug dealing and sudden outbursts of violence.

The final result is a rhythmic production with a magnetic charm, which generates a concrete desire to move forward page after page, but whose hardness sometimes reserves the need to take a deep breath and turn – for a moment – your gaze elsewhere, before returning. to dive into it. Frankly unmissable, Skeletons is the umpteenth demonstration of the narrative talent of Zerocalcare, once again capable of transforming an autobiographical inspired narrative into an emotional mirror in which anyone can find the right angle from which to see a reflection of themselves.