Skate 4, the game could be open-world: EA's words

After numerous rumors related to an abandonment of the Skate series by Electronic Arts, during EA Play Live 2020, positive news arrived for all fans of the franchise.

EA has in fact announced Skate 4, the new chapter of the saga dedicated to skateboard fans. The game, at the moment, is still in the early stages of development and its arrival on the market may therefore take some time. Looking forward to further details on Skate 4 on the part of the development team, we can however report some considerations elaborated by the EA CEO during a recent financial meeting.

In dialogue with investors, Andre Wilson said that Skate 4 could be characterized by the presence of "user-generated content, open-world, and interactions", three selling items defined by the CEO EA as a trend that has long since consolidated in the video game industry. The game could therefore fit into a framework in which EA not only aims to offer productions capable of having appeal in and of itself, but which, on the other hand, can at the same time benefit from the support offered by enthusiasts, generally able to go "beyond initial expectations".

At the moment the publication window of Skate 4 is not known, as well as the publication platforms have not been confirmed.