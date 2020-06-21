Skate 4: a new chapter has been announced at EA Play Live 2020!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Electronic Arts concluded its EA Play Live 2020 by hosting creative director Cuz Parry and game director Deran Chung, who announced with immense joy that they are working on a new chapter of the Skate series.

It was years that there was rumors of a fourth chapter of the famous series based on skateboards, but its existence had been proven wrong on more than one occasion. Apparently, Electronic Arts eventually decided to finance the project, which it is still in the early stages of development. In this regard, game director Deran Chung said: "We waited years to play the right game at the right time with the right idea".

The title is currently simply identified as skate. Unfortunately, not even a moment of gameplay was shown during EA Play Live. Neither the target platforms nor the launch date are known. The wait will probably turn out to be quite long.