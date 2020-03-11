Entertainment

         'SKAM Spain' already has a premiere date and trailer for season 4: Movistar + announces the end of a cycle

March 11, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

They hardly let us rest. After the end last Sunday of its third season, Movistar + has announced the release date and trailer for the fourth installment from 'SKAM Spain'. The new episodes of the platform's transmedia youth series.

And be careful because it is already: April 12 the first episode of this season 4 will premiere. In the tradition of changing the focus to one of the squad girls, this time it will be Amira (Hajar Brown), the Muslim girl, the protagonist of these new episodes.

As usual, just before the premiere, the April 9th ​​we will start to see the first clipss of the new season on the usual networks while on Movistar + the full episodes will be broadcast with exclusive videos included.


The 21 best teen movies of yesterday and today

And beware because, with the girls approaching the EvAU and the end of year trip, Movistar announces that this season will be the final touch of a four-season cycle. Something that clearly smells that if there is a fifth season, it will be with a renewed cast.

READ:  "Guardians Of The Galaxy: Vol. 3" Release Date, Cast, and What's Going To Happen?

With three seasons behind him, 'SKAM Spain' a gap has been made among the public. I admit that the latter has been giving me a little more laziness compared to how involved I felt with the previous ones. But still, it seems like good teenage fiction to me.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.