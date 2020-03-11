         'SKAM Spain' already has a premiere date and trailer for season 4: Movistar + announces the end of a cycle

Share it:

They hardly let us rest. After the end last Sunday of its third season, Movistar + has announced the release date and trailer for the fourth installment from 'SKAM Spain'. The new episodes of the platform's transmedia youth series.

And be careful because it is already: April 12 the first episode of this season 4 will premiere. In the tradition of changing the focus to one of the squad girls, this time it will be Amira (Hajar Brown), the Muslim girl, the protagonist of these new episodes.

As usual, just before the premiere, the April 9th ​​we will start to see the first clipss of the new season on the usual networks while on Movistar + the full episodes will be broadcast with exclusive videos included.

And beware because, with the girls approaching the EvAU and the end of year trip, Movistar announces that this season will be the final touch of a four-season cycle. Something that clearly smells that if there is a fifth season, it will be with a renewed cast.

With three seasons behind him, 'SKAM Spain' a gap has been made among the public. I admit that the latter has been giving me a little more laziness compared to how involved I felt with the previous ones. But still, it seems like good teenage fiction to me.