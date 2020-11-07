Sk8 The Infinity: Release date and cast of the anime of the My Hero Academia studio

In recent weeks the first trailer of Sk8 The Infinity, the new anime of the studio Bones focused on the world of skateboarding. So let’s find out the release date and the names of the cast of voice actors.

At the bottom of the news you can also find a new promotional image of the series, focused on the two protagonists of the work, Reki e Ranga, along with some of the characters we will meet during the first season. The two protagonists will have the voice of Tasuku Hatanaka and Chiaki Kobayashi respectively, together with them we will also find Takuma Nagatsuka, Kenta Miyake, Hikaru Midorikawa, Yasunori Matsumoto, Takehito Koyasu and Kensho Ono. The director will be present instead Hiroko Utsumi, while the screenplay will be the work of Ichiro Okouchi and character designs by Michinori Chiba.

The first episode will air on next 9 January, broadcast in the TV Asahi schedule, in the episodes we will follow the events of Reki, a second year high school boy with a great passion for skateboarding, which will lead him to participate in “S“a competition without rules that takes place inside an abandoned mine. We look forward to discovering some more details about the show, in the meantime we recommend these fan art of My Hero Academia, the work of the SK8 The Infinity studio.