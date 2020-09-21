SK8 The infinity: announced the new anime from the studio behind My Hero Academia

Studio Bones is one of the most popular companies within the animation industry, thanks to exciting productions enriched by a rare technical sector for the sector. The company behind My Hero Academia recently announced a new anime titled SK8 The Infinity.

For many years now Studio Bones has acquired the reputation of one of the most reliable animation studios in the entire Japanese scene, with respectable television productions including 5 seasons of My Hero Academia stand out. The company recently got back to work with the director Hiroko Utsumi (Free! Eternal Summer) e Ichiro Okouchi (Code Geass and Gulty Crown) to the screenplay.

The original series will tell the story of Reki and Ranga, two young boys involved in a dangerous clandestine skateboarding competition called “S” inside an abandoned mine. If Reki is a crazy skateboard enthusiast, the same cannot be said for Ranga who, recently arrived in Japan, is still inexperienced.

In this regard, at the top of the page you can take a look at the first promotional trailer of the anime. The debut of the series, for an unknown number of episodes, instead it is expected for January 2021. And you, instead, are you curious about this new series from the My Hero Academia studio? Let us know with a comment below.