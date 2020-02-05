Six people arrested for Víctor Sánchez del Amo's sex video

The National Police have arrested six people linked to the dissemination of the video intimate and sexual of the former coach of Málaga, Víctor Sánchez del Amo, who was removed from office by the club following these images.

To the arrested last January 10 in Puente Genil (Córdoba) for allegedly posting the aforementioned video on Twitter, five other arrests are added who allegedly spread it on the WhatsApp messaging network, police sources have informed Efe.

The Cybercrime Group of the Provincial Police of Malaga carries out the investigation of the diffusion and, in addition to what was published on Twitter, they found traces of diffusion of the video through WhatsApp.

The Malaga technician claims the entity he directs Qatari Sheikh Abdullah Bin Nasser Al Thani declaring his dismissal void, a compensation of 600,000 euros for moral damages and readmission to his job.

Sánchez del Amo was fired on January 11 by Málaga through an official statement that ensured that the dismissal of the technician was based "on disciplinary causes, in accordance with applicable regulations."

The Madrid man, who was removed from his duties four days earlier, on January 7, had already reported to the police that he was being victim of harassment and extortion.

Víctor Sánchez del Amo was replaced on the bench of Malaga by Sergio Pellicer, who until then trained his subsidiary and who continues in the position on an interim basis.