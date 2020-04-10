Six directors of Fútbol Club Barcelona present their resignation

Share it:

Six members of the Football Club Barcelona Board of Directors have resigned irrevocably as La Vanguardia has advanced and has been able to confirm the SER chain.

The six managers are as follows Emili Rousaud, Quique Tombas, Silvio Elías, Josep Pont, Jordi Calsamiglia and Maria Teixidor. The first two were already indicated this Tuesday when Bartomeu began the restructuring of the Board of Directors.

In the statement of said resignation, what happened with the 'Barçagate', the crisis in the social networks of Fútbol Club Barcelona uncovered by Cadena SER.

Here the statement

"We hereby want to communicate that the undersigned managers have transferred to President Bartomeu our decision to irrevocably resign from our position as managers of FC Barcelona.

We have reached this point by not being able to reverse the criteria and forms of management of the club in the face of the important challenges of the future and, especially, from the post pandemic scenario.

We must also highlight our disenchantment with the unfortunate episode on social networks, known as 'Barçagate', which we learned about through the press.

We ask here that once the result of the audit commissioned to the PWC is presented, responsibilities be clarified, as well as the eventual compensation for the corresponding assets.

As a last service to our club, we recommend that as soon as circumstances allow it to call new elections that allow, with all the 'authority', to manage the club in the best possible way before the important challenges of the most immediate future.

Last but not least, we want to have a very special recognition and thanks to our colleagues on the Board of Directors who have dedicated and dedicate their best energies and efforts for the good of our beloved Barcelona Football Club. Also to thank the executives and employees of the Club and their support and excellent work during this time in which we have had the honor of serving our beloved Barça.

A big hug to all

VISCA EL BARÇA

Emili Rousaud i Parés, Enric Tombas i Navarro, María Teixidor i Jufresa, Silvio Elías i Marimón, Josep Pont i Amenós, Jordi Calsamiglia i Blancafort"