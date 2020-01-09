Sith Statues Names Skywalker Ascent

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’, We discovered that Palpatine a good beach bar has been set up in Exegol. Away from prying eyes, the Eternal Sith have stolen public and private funds for three decades to build a whole fleet of destroyers while their leader, playing dead, recovered energy.

But, after the return of hope, his shed no longer seems so solid. Heroes, villains and everyone else end up finding their way to their tax haven and, in addition to witnessing the battle that settles the future economic and political system of the galaxy, they have allowed us to take a look at their rooms and enjoy their decoration.

Something that caught the attention of the most attentive fans were mysterious statues. Old Sith Knights? It seems that there are shots.

Reddit

"The statues we see in Exegol are the Four Wise Men of Dwartii, former founders and philosophers of the Old Republic who were said to be familiar with the Dark Side, and may even have inspired the Sith”, Points out the user NumeralJoker on Reddit. "This makes Exegol's ruins very, very old, possibly as old as Ahch-To"

Indeed, the so-called Four Sages of Dwartii they were, according to the Star Wars Wiki, a group of controversial philosophers and legislators from the early days of the Galactic Republic, who had a great influence on their initial constitution. Their names are Braata, Faya, Sisters Y Yanjon.

These four characters had already appeared in the saga, also as a statue. The once Supreme Chancellor Sheev Palpatine I had them in his office in Coruscant and can be seen in ‘Star Wars – Episode III: Revenge of the Sith’(George Lucas, 2005).