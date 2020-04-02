Sitges presents open horror shorts for this quarantine

Share it:

In the middle of the year of the coronavirus, because 2020 will already be known that way, different ideas do not stop coming to light to make this confinement more bearable. The last one comes to us from Barcelona, ​​exactly from the Sitges Festival, who has decided to present different fantastic shorts in open to cheer up every fan of genre cinema worth his salt.

For a shorter quarantine. Under this slogan, the famous International Fantastic Film Festival of Catalonia has started the campaign Sitges Countdown, a countdown until the date with the fans arrives next October, all if this virus cannot postpone such a special date for many. So the Festival, in collaboration with Moritz, will present each day in open a genre short, signed by directors who have participated in its different sections.

Each piece is presented by its director in a video aimed at fans and the proposal has started with the short 'The witch of the walking match', by the Mexican Sofía Carrillo. It is a story about Agustina, who on the vigil of her only son Baron's wedding will try to stop the ceremony, not to mention that Emilia, her son's orphan promise, still has someone to defend her. All these shorts will be available on the Festival's YouTube channel until its 53rd edition can be held, which will take place (in principle) between October 8 and 18.