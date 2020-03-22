Sisteru Inoue, voice actor of Magne in My Hero Academia, has revealed that he has a daughter

Share it:

Over the several years in which My Hero Academia it went expanding on the market volume by volume, the epic license plate Kōhei Horikoshi has been able to showcase an endless cast, a flood of well-known faces that have come to life thanks to the precious contribution of the many voice actors who worked on the production.

In fact, that of the voice actors is a work of utmost importance for any animated production and this has always been recognized especially in Japan, where the voice actors are often seen as Hollywood stars with millions of fans hanging from their lips – above all when they work on important productions like My Hero Academia -, a condition that some have always liked while others have not seen it exactly favorably.

Among the latter, Satoru Inoue, voice actor of Magne in My Hero Academia – as well as various secondary characters in Darker than Black, Soul Eater, Skip Beat! and Shonen Onmyouji – who has always been rather reluctant to share information about his everyday life with his fans, especially when compared to other personalities. Recently, however, the man posted a tweet on Twitter in which revealed that he had a daughter last spring and who is now preparing to celebrate his first birthday with his wife. The opportunity was also used to thank his fans and those who have helped him in the past year.

The news obviously amazed many users who had no idea of ​​the thing, to the point that even the same Mitsuaki Madono (voice actor in Bleach and Robot Wars), after congratulating himself, commented on the tweet revealing that he did not know that Inoue was married, an even clearer sign of the general confidentiality that man has always shown.

