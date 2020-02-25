Sique Rodríguez: "In Barça there is not that passion and viscerality that is needed in the Champions League"

Is Barcelona more favorite now?

Bernardo Silva has told us that the Barcelona, for having Messi, and PSG, for having Neymar and Mbappe, are favorites to win the Champions. If he says he will have to pay attention. Although I think that Barça is going justito. In addition, he fights against his own history because we have examples of teams that without being the best in Europe have won the Champions League but this is not the case. In the five he has won he proved to be the best, won the league, the triplet … But when he hasn't proved himself the best he hasn't won it. And this year has not shown.

Does Setién's hand feel on the team?

The team has improved in some aspects with Setien. He has done it at the start of the ball and in the positional game. In the last game he regained that hunger to get the ball back when he lost it. I don't know if at all, but players want the ball when they lose it. That can be a key to the whole season.

Are there reasons to think of Rome and Liverpool?

Of course they have reason to think about those ghosts. About Liverpool and the Rome It is in the environment. Man is the only one who stumbles twice on the same stone but a third would be to become a harakiri. Accepting that ghosts exist we will think that history will not be repeated.

What will be the key to the tie?

The key to the tie is easy: Messi and nothing but Messi. It's like Julius Caesar: if you raise your thumb everything is fine. If it goes down we have to worry.

Will the team be in the quarterfinals?

Barcelona is going to qualify because it is a much better team. Then we will see. The Champions League is a visceral and passionate competition and Barcelona lacks that hot blood that, for example, does have Liverpool with Jurgen Klopp. Nowhere in the club is there that passion and viscerality that is needed in the Champions League. But the rooms will arrive.