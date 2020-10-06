Sinon from Sword Art Online is ready to strike in KuroKona cosplay

With so many seasons now produced, Sword Art Online showed so many different characters. We started with the protagonists Kazuya “Kirito” Kirigaya and Asuna Yuuki, and then moved on to friends and enemies of various kinds, who contributed in their own way to the continuation of the main story path. Among these characters there is If not.

While not as famous as Asuna, Sinon got his fair share of fans which have earned her the preparation of dedicated merchandising, as demonstrated by the various statuettes of Sinon that also portray her in different clothes than those seen in the series.

Sinon is Shino Asada’s stage name and is a character that appeared during the second season of Sword Art Online, or during the fifth volume of the light novel by Reki Kawahara for the readers of the original work. He decides to sign up for Gun Gale Online to try to contain his fear of firearms after an accident that occurred during his childhood.

And it seems to have succeeded as evidenced by Kurokona cosplay on Sinon. The girl from Sword Art Online has come to life and does not hesitate a second in showing herself with various firearms in her hands. Below we can see several photos with the realization of the cosplayer. With the conclusion of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld, the animated part of the brand is still.