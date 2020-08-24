Singularity, the review of sci-fi on Amazon Prime Video

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In 2020, the robotics company led by Elias VanDorne revolutionized people’s lives, with applications of androids in private use which are now a constant in the social fabric even for the less well-off classes. At the same time, the CEO of the company ended up in the crosshairs of the public opinion because of his commitment in the war field, with gigantic armored vehicles used with no respect for human life on the battlefields in every corner of the world.

Ma nothing prepared humanity for the start of the Kronos project, for some time announced and surrounded by an ambiguous veil of mystery: a supercomputer which, in VanDorne’s intentions, should put an end to all wars forever. Too bad that the plan to use robots to kill all the inhabitants of the planet.

Ninety-seven years after the destruction, the few survivors move in a world dominated by machines and the young Andrew, a boy from the “old reality”, wakes up and meets the same age Calia, who has long been looking for the last human settlement. .

Cut, copy and paste

If reading the above synopsis has created a great sense of confusion, it is precisely the fault of a script that does everything to confuse the viewer, proceeding on an accumulation of random events and situations that recycle influences from the most varied science fiction-themed prototypes.

Just think that the villain played by John Cusack it was “inserted” from scratch only a few years after the end of official shooting, with a substantial change of plot and additional scenes forcibly linked to an already unclear narrative.

Available in the Amazon Prime Video catalog, Singularity portends a typical approach of much contemporary sci-fi, with the theme of coexistence between human beings and artificial intelligences which would seem to be the central element and an expository – but then useless for the purposes of the events – superimposed background on the screen.

At the same time we become aware of two of the main characters, the sneaky VanDorne and the teenage Andrew, before the situation degenerates and ferries everything to unexpected territories.

An incomplete puzzle

The Swiss director and screenwriter Robert Kouba, making his debut in a feature film after directing a handful of shorts, in fact, he routes on young-adult atmospheres that look at a survival movie staging, with Andrew and Calia running through the pristine forests – filming took place in the Czech Republic – in search of the last remnant of salvation, having to deal with bands of brigands and gargantuan automatons chasing them.

Just the female figure, who accompanies much of the story with an unbearable voice-over, it’s a kind of faded copy of Katniss of Hunger Games and in the whirlwind of final twists, unfortunate citations are wasted on other modern cult trends such as Duncan Jones’s Source Code (2011).

Singularity also lacks from a spectacular point of view, with a very low-budget visual effects aesthetic that relies exclusively on mediocre CGI quality, and the daring ending / epilogue that opens the door to a sequel expires in weight in involuntary ridicule.

Given the unsuccessful distribution and collection path, the possibility of a continuation should fortunately be averted.