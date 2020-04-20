TV Shows

Singer Roberto Carlos will offer an online concert today

April 20, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

Brazilian singer Roberto Carlos, also known as "The King of Latin Music", announced through his social networks that he will hold an online concert this April 19, in the box of his 79th birthday.

Interpreter of themes such as "What will become of you", "The bed and the table" and "Lady Laura" communicated on Instagram: "IT'S TODAY! The day of the expected life finally arrived with Roberto Carlos and the seat in the first Queue is yours! All this from 19:45. See you later! "

The artist announced in a statement that he will be accompanied by the musician Eduardo Lages, with whom he has worked since the 70s and also by the keyboard player Tutuca Borba.

Like many artists around the world the artist will perform the concert online to delight his fans with his best hits.

Lages has been in contact with his followers on social networks and revealed that since Wednesday April 15 he has been working hand in hand with Roberto in the repertoire they will play this Sunday, in which there are songs such as "Emotions", "Our Lady "and" Jesus Christ ".

READ:  Maribel Guardia reveals how many dogs she has and surprises her fans

The schedule for the online presentation will be at 19:45.

.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.