Singer Roberto Carlos will offer an online concert today

Brazilian singer Roberto Carlos, also known as "The King of Latin Music", announced through his social networks that he will hold an online concert this April 19, in the box of his 79th birthday.

Interpreter of themes such as "What will become of you", "The bed and the table" and "Lady Laura" communicated on Instagram: "IT'S TODAY! The day of the expected life finally arrived with Roberto Carlos and the seat in the first Queue is yours! All this from 19:45. See you later! "

The artist announced in a statement that he will be accompanied by the musician Eduardo Lages, with whom he has worked since the 70s and also by the keyboard player Tutuca Borba.

Like many artists around the world the artist will perform the concert online to delight his fans with his best hits.

Lages has been in contact with his followers on social networks and revealed that since Wednesday April 15 he has been working hand in hand with Roberto in the repertoire they will play this Sunday, in which there are songs such as "Emotions", "Our Lady "and" Jesus Christ ".

The schedule for the online presentation will be at 19:45.