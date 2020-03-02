Singer of The Voice of Australia changes song lyrics and teases him

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Australian singer Aydan Calafiore is teased on the Internet after singing a verse of Despacito, but he changes the lyrics and Mexico tuned him with teasing.

According to a report in different news portals, Aydan Calafiore, must convince Joe Jonas, Boy George, Delta Lea and Kelly Rowland to choose him to continue in the competition of the reality show The Voice of Australia.









The boy is seen in the nervous video and another excited at the same time and when singing the version of Justin Bieber, mixes in Spanish and English Despacito, the musical success of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee.

The boy, instead of saying "I want to breathe your neck slowly", says: "I want to breathe your ass slowly" and causes total stir in the networks.

Inevitably, many Internet users began making memes, teasing and funny comments about the reaction of the Jonas Brothers.