TV Shows

Singer of The Voice of Australia changes song lyrics and teases him

March 2, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

The Australian singer Aydan Calafiore is teased on the Internet after singing a verse of Despacito, but he changes the lyrics and Mexico tuned him with teasing.

According to a report in different news portals, Aydan Calafiore, must convince Joe Jonas, Boy George, Delta Lea and Kelly Rowland to choose him to continue in the competition of the reality show The Voice of Australia.




The boy is seen in the nervous video and another excited at the same time and when singing the version of Justin Bieber, mixes in Spanish and English Despacito, the musical success of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee.

The boy, instead of saying "I want to breathe your neck slowly", says: "I want to breathe your ass slowly" and causes total stir in the networks.

Inevitably, many Internet users began making memes, teasing and funny comments about the reaction of the Jonas Brothers.

READ:  Is that sexy? Edwin Luna dances in tight flowery shorts and trolls him

.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.