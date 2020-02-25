Singer Grimes has leaked details of her character in Cyberpunk 2077

Share it:

Canadian singer Grimes, who has a role in the video game Cyberpunk 2077, has spoken a little more about the account and revealed information about his character on CD Projekt RED.

Grimes answered some questions from his fans during a live broadcast this past weekend and during the same he was asked about his participation in Cyberpunk 2077. The live has been eliminated now, but he could discover some spoilers that are now collected in Reddit.

I gave voice to Lizzy Wizzy, the game is going to be so fucking good. I mean, I haven't played it, but I've seen people playing it for an hour. The game was fantastic and I play a pop star who commits suicide on stage and they have to go to perform emergency surgery and replace his entire body with cyber implants while remaining dead for an hour. Then it has just become a cyborg. It is one of the greatest artistic interpretations ever made.

This seems to be the cover letter of one of the characters that we will certainly remember when we experience the new work of these Polish artists. We will also see Grimes putting his voice on the game's soundtrack.

In news related to the game we have recently learned that all those who buy Cyberpunk 2077 for Xbox One will receive an updated version for Xbox Series X for free if they end up getting the new generation console from Microsoft, a move that players from other platforms expect that Repeat on your chosen systems.

Another character in the game that we will certainly remember for several reasons is Johnny Silverhand, the music star played by Keanu Reeves. Who is said to be the second character with more phrases of the game, only surpassed by V, protagonist of this story.