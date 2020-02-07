Singer Gisela will perform at the Oscars alongside Idina Menzel with the main theme of Frozen 2

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Hollywood Film Academy has just revealed the artists who will accompany singer Idina Menzel on stage on the performance of “Into the Unknown”, the main theme of Frozen 2. And on behalf of Spain, singer Gisela will be in charge of give voice to Elsa during the 92nd edition of the gala the oscars this next sunday.

In any case, along with it will be the singers from Denmark, Germany, Japan, Latin America, Norway, Poland, Russia and Thailand. In fact, it should be remembered that the Frozen 2 movie has been dubbed into 45 languages ​​throughout the world.

And the song "Into the Unknown" has voices in 29 languages, including English, Swedish, German, Icelandic, Norwegian, French, Hindi, Polish, Korean, Japanese and Sámi, among others. On the other hand, the subject in question is composed of Oscar winners Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

To make matters worse, Frozen 2 is already the highest grossing animated film in history and exceeds $ 1.3 billion worldwide. In its first weekend alone, the film got $ 350 million in revenue, making it the biggest opening of an animated movie.

Without going any further, in our country the film exceeds 20 million euros in revenue, with a total of 3.5 million viewers according to Comscore data. Remember that we already have the list of all the Oscar nominees for this year's gala. You can check it here. And speaking of prizes, you may want to take a look at this other news today. And is that one of the films that could sweep awards during the gala (Joker), has just received a rather curious antipremio. By an antivirus developer!