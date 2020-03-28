Singer Dulce shows the world what she looks like without makeup

Share it:

Dulce is one of the singers with one of the best voices in show business, and at 64, the woman already has her legacy well reflected in the media, but not only is her talent immortalized on stage, but also her beauty.

We refer to this because many would think that Dulce compared to the rest of her colleagues could have some plastic surgery on her face to look younger, but surprise the pretty woman was washed face on social networks and impacted more than one.

It turns out that the artist impacted the fans with the beauty that is loaded and it was not a single photo with which Dulce decided to show the world how she is natural, but two unleashing several positive comments for showing herself without any production, nor editing, because The actress also liked to be very transparent with her audience.

"#FinDeSemana de #CaraLavada I only used a bit of lipstick to avoid looking so pale. But this is the real version of who I really am. And I love to walk like this!

#Dulce #NoFilter #Natural #Mx ", Dulce wrote in one of her photos.

"You look prettier the truth", "Sweet beautiful, that you make yourself for God mana, you are beautiful as always, pass us the information", "You are the best voice in all of Mexico. I congratulate you", they wrote to Dulce.

