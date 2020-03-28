TV Shows

Singer Dulce shows the world what she looks like without makeup

March 28, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

Dulce is one of the singers with one of the best voices in show business, and at 64, the woman already has her legacy well reflected in the media, but not only is her talent immortalized on stage, but also her beauty.

We refer to this because many would think that Dulce compared to the rest of her colleagues could have some plastic surgery on her face to look younger, but surprise the pretty woman was washed face on social networks and impacted more than one.

It turns out that the artist impacted the fans with the beauty that is loaded and it was not a single photo with which Dulce decided to show the world how she is natural, but two unleashing several positive comments for showing herself without any production, nor editing, because The actress also liked to be very transparent with her audience.

READ:  Coronavirus (COVID-19) separates Jacky Bracamontes and his family

"#FinDeSemana de #CaraLavada I only used a bit of lipstick to avoid looking so pale. But this is the real version of who I really am. And I love to walk like this!
#Dulce #NoFilter #Natural #Mx ", Dulce wrote in one of her photos.

"You look prettier the truth", "Sweet beautiful, that you make yourself for God mana, you are beautiful as always, pass us the information", "You are the best voice in all of Mexico. I congratulate you", they wrote to Dulce.

It may interest you

Sofía Castro dazzles with her beauty on the beach

Bad Bunny is characterized as a woman for her video "I dog alone"

This is how Gabriel Soto and Irina Baeva flirted when they denied romance

.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.