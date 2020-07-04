Sing Yesterday for Me: review of the anime available on Crunchyroll

Share it:

L'love in its various nuances or variations it is one of the themes most frequently dealt with by the various forms of art or means of expression and even Japanese animation is no exception. Despite the way the world of animation describes the dynamics related to love relationships is tsometimes prisoner of a certain redundancy of crystallized patterns and stereotypes pertaining to the interactions and characterization of the characters or the development of the plot, many works have shown how it is possible to re-propose these elements to create products that are still worthy of attention or succeed in the enterprise of to elaborate, even if partially, a different language.

After viewing i 12 episodes of Sing "Yesterday" for Me (in original Yesterday or Utatte ), we can confidently say that it was one of the objectives set for the animated adaptation of the manga by Kei Toume, one of the last souls transmitted in simulcast by Crunchyroll, recently concluded.

The poetry of ordinary love

There relaxed narration and soft tones that accompany the representation of the daily life of protagonists and supporting actors from the first episodes are clear indicators of the belonging of the anime to the genre slice of life, which in this case is characterized by its presence strongly dominant sentimental issues.

At the center of the plot are in fact the unconfessed feeling of love that Rikuo Uozumi has nurtured since college days Shinako Morinome and the casual rapprochement of the two young adults, which offers Rikuo the perfect opportunity to remedy the wait-and-see attitude of the past and find out if the charming Shinako spares or has ever returned his feelings. Complicating the issue is the introduction of the eccentric and apparently mysterious character Haru Nonaka, a girl who suddenly breaks into Rikuo's life, not hiding the attraction she feels towards him born in the past from a fleeting encounter between the two.

In short, the initial premises are those of the most classic of love triangles which seems to suggest a development of the work that is not particularly original. Although the opening words of Sing "Yesterday" For Me cannot be considered particularly innovative, the way in which a deliberately ordinary story is told has few equals. Despite the fact that the general characteristics of Sing "Yesterday" For Me are attributable, as already mentioned, to a specific genre of well-coded souls, the work of the improves or deepens some aspects and characteristics, while introducing new elements and vice versa avoids the use of some stereotypes and recurring transversal or typical patterns of the genre.

If the slice of life anime aims to show a poorly idealized representation of everyday life, Sing "Yesterday" for Me can be defined as a real celebration of everyday life, painting one lyricism that is not the result of the idealization of events but vice versa of a representation of these that is as realistic and free from sublimations or unlikely elements, as well as from one somewhat extended management of storytelling times and by the choice of reproducing those on the screen "dead moments" which traditionally find little space not only in animation but also in cinema or literature.

Sing "Yesterday" for Me rather than whispering loudly, plays with real and figured penumbra, often chooses to resort to silence instead of highlighting the topical moments with the help of the soundtrack by painting a picture that is not afraid to include a certain dose of repetitiveness (present despite the synthesis work carried out in adapting the events described in the manga) both in the reiteration of some of the situations and in the renewal of the errors and self-deception of which the characters are victims.

The result is one dry but never prosaic narration, which contrary to how it could be inferred, rather than canceling the magic of some moments, amplifies its strength, as when the sound produced by the rubbing of a pencil on a sheet of paper resonates in the scene in a prolonged way or in the accurate description of the simpler interactions between characters such as an exchange of glances or the shy touching of two hands.

Four characters in precarious balance between past and future

To the creation of this particular muffled atmosphere almost of suspensionas for the likelihood with which the development of the plot unfolds, characters and the choice of avoid the classic school setting making protagonists of the story individuals on the threshold of adulthood and not just teenagers. This allows you to deal with love issues in a mature way but avoiding to complicate or excessively weigh down the portrait as much as the interactions between the characters, which appear rather realistic and well contextualized as well as having the merit of being transformed soon into the perfect pretext to carry out a gradual and delicate introspection that helps to outline the portrait of all-round characters.

Rikuo is a character characterized by a strong but hidden insecurity and by a certain difficulty in understanding and expressing emotions and feelings. Shinako also shows quite a few uncertainties but unlike Rikuo reveals, at least in the intentions, a greater ability to empathy which often leads her to worry, sometimes excessively but sometimes sterile, about the feelings of those in front of her and a certain tendency to blame herself. Although the two are the protagonists from the age of senior citizens, from the vision of the anime it is clear from the beginning that it is in both cases of immature characters, united by the difficulty in inaugurating a new phase of their existence, for the cumbersome weight of the past or for a future that appears hazy and uncertain to them.

The love motive therefore also becomes a pretext to explore several complex issues like growth, the relationship with the past or the acceptance of mourning, whose presence emerges quite clearly from the first episodes of the anime. Unfortunately, the existential dissertations and the psychological deepening of the characters sometimes seem to eclipse in the course of the narration only to reappear clearly only in the finale. To show but not to show, is perhaps a precise choice of Sing "Yesterday" for Me, but we cannot deny that we would have wished that some problems were treated in a more direct and above all in-depth manner.

The same considerations can, moreover, be referred to general repetitiveness that grips the work, a feature to be contextualized in the global poetics of the anime but in any case attributable to a defect and perhaps easily acceptable only by the public accustomed to the genre. But the major problem of the anime is perhaps in the episode that hasten the epilogue of the events.

A conclusion that will certainly not fail to arouse conflicting and divisive opinions but which we judge consistent with the message of the work and that we limit ourselves to criticizing only for the fact that it arrives in a rather abrupt way with respect to the narrative times of the previous episodes.

The spell of the song of the past

The particular modest atmosphere previously described, as well as the general sensation of suspension and melancholy transmitted by the anime, is the result, in addition to the elements described, of particular directorial choices and a extremely refined artistic sector and perfectly integrated into the overall design of the work. The pastel shades used they perfectly capture the tones of the opera, transmitting a hint of indefinite nostalgia and melancholy. The trait with which the characters are rendered gives the anime an appearance vaguely vintage that fits perfectly with the setting of one Tokyo from the early 2000s reproduced down to the smallest detail with meticulous care.

To act as a backdrop to the events however, it is not the chaotic metropolis that we have learned to know and appreciate in other souls with its large buildings or the most iconic but one glimpses part of the city populated by lonely alleys, small konbini, areas in penumbra and parks steeped in tranquility. To all this is added a valuable technical sector, with animations that sometimes touch excellence and an OST consistent with the atmospheres of the opera and incisive enough, especially in the case of the last of the endings that follow one another in concluding the episodes.